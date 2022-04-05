Dow loses 280, Nasdaq drops 2% as investors fear Fed rate hikes will slow economy

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Tuesday, hitting session lows in the final hour of trading amid remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard indicating a more aggressive approach to the central bank’s tightening policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 300 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.3% after posting two straight days of gains. The Nasdaq Composite shed 2.3%, stepping back a 1.9% pop in the prior session.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Ultimately, the way this is going to work, the economy is going to slow, the stock market has to reflect that,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics told CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Tuesday. “So I do expect the stock market to have a tough few months here as it ultimately adjusts to what the Fed is doing and will do going forward.”
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]