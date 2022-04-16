Dr. Bryan Ardis: Remdesivir was never 'safe' and Fauci knew it

(RED VOICE MEDIA) – In March of 2022, Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano held a panel discussing Covid-19, treatments, and related topics. Featured as guest speakers were Dr. Peter McCoullough, Attorney Thomas Renz, Steve Kirsch, and Dr. Bryan Ardis, among others.
In his testimony, Dr. Ardis pointed out that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who somehow became the world’s resource on COVID-19, said in March of 2020 that Remdesivir (Veklury) was the only approved drug for treatment of COVID-19 (prior to FDA approval in October of the same year). The problem with this announcement, Dr. Ardis said, is that Remdesivir had recently been used in an African study to treat Ebola in the Republic of Congo with less-than reliable results.
The drug saw a mortality rate in Africa of 53.1%. “For remdesivir,” the National Library of Medicine said, “85 and 29% of patients with high- and low-viral loads at baseline died, respectively.” In an article titled “Why Remdesivir Failed: Preclinical Assumptions Overestimate the Efficacy of Remdesivir for COVID-19 and Ebola,” the American Society for Microbiology said that the models pushed forward “overpredict[ed] efficacy and minimize[d] toxicity of remdesivir in humans.”
