'Dukes of Hazzard' jump didn't go well for driver chased by police

(FRESNO BEE) – A Ford sedan driven by a man being chased by police didn’t have the same aerial maneuvers as the General Lee, one man found out on Wednesday, April 20.

Police in East Cleveland, Ohio, say a man attempted a jump similar to that by Bo and Luke Duke from “The Dukes of Hazzard.” But the driver, who police say was being chased after he failed to stop his vehicle when he was suspected of drug-related activity, couldn’t quite stick the landing, police said.

“The Ford failed to perform as the Dodge Charger usually did for Bo and Luke,” East Cleveland police said. “The vehicle did not launch off the wall and continue. Instead, it came to an abrupt stop.”

Read the full story ›