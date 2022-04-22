A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
$1 FOR 1 MONTH
DiversionsTHEY DRIVE AMONG US
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Dukes of Hazzard' jump didn't go well for driver chased by police

'Instead, it came to an abrupt stop'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2022 at 12:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Cas jump from 'Dukes of Hazard' (video screenshot)

Cas jump from 'Dukes of Hazard' (video screenshot)

(FRESNO BEE) – A Ford sedan driven by a man being chased by police didn’t have the same aerial maneuvers as the General Lee, one man found out on Wednesday, April 20.

Police in East Cleveland, Ohio, say a man attempted a jump similar to that by Bo and Luke Duke from “The Dukes of Hazzard.” But the driver, who police say was being chased after he failed to stop his vehicle when he was suspected of drug-related activity, couldn’t quite stick the landing, police said.

“The Ford failed to perform as the Dodge Charger usually did for Bo and Luke,” East Cleveland police said. “The vehicle did not launch off the wall and continue. Instead, it came to an abrupt stop.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teacher sues school district after officials fire him for attending Jan. 6 rally
School staff brag about teaching CRT, 1619 curriculum
School officials face lawsuit for hiding gender conversions from parents
State to require 2nd graders to learn about gender identity
Fast food chain under fire for offending Catholics
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×