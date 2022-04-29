Elon Musk's big blow to Big Tech!

I'm feeling better about America than I have in a long time – since about 2016, to be exact.

Who knew it would be Elon Musk who would deliver us?

Nobody else saw the severity of the crisis we faced. Nobody had the wealth to do what he did. Nobody had the vision to do it.

The takeover by Musk of Twitter was that BIG, praise God!

It's the beginning of the end for Big Tech having its way with us.

But we have a long way to go – especially for news sites like WND, which have been demonetized, canceled, ridiculed, starved for revenues, marginalized, ignored, buried and given up for dead!

What Musk did was nothing short of a modern-day miracle! And it came just in time.

Do you know how close America was to completely losing the First Amendment for all intents and purposes?

What does it mean that Twitter was saved from the clutches of the haters?

Buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has shifted the social landscape in a profound way by turning it into a free-speech platform.

Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes, has made it clear that his chief aim is not to make money on the deal but to turn Twitter, the site that gave Big Tech the "permission" to label the New York Post's reporting about Hunter Biden's about laptop from hell as Russian "disinformation," along with Joe Biden's influence peddling in China. It may have been the difference in the 2020 campaign for Donald Trump, among many other outrages we're learning about now.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement upon closing the deal. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever."

He promised new features, such as "making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans."

Twitter banned Donald Trump while he was the sitting president of the United States, as well as Dr. Robert Malone and other notable figures whose tweets violated the establishment narrative on issues such as the 2020 election and COVID-19. Days ago, on Earth Day, the pre-Elon Musk Twitter announced its latest crackdown on scientific debate in a company blog post: "Misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy."

Monday morning, shortly before the deal was announced, Musk tweeted: "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Joe Concha, a political columnist for The Hill, wrote on Twitter that airports "should be packed today with all of those people threatening to leave the country if Elon Musk acquires Twitter."

At the White House on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki assured a reporter that the administration would continue to engage with Twitter and other social media platforms to combat "misinformation." The reporter noted that President Biden's surgeon general had called "misinformation" about COVID-19 a public health crisis.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

Twitter's board members began to seriously consider the offer of $54.20 a share when they were assured of commitments for the financing. That figure is a 38% premium over Twitter's share price this month before Musk announced April 4 his purchase of a 9.2% stake, which made him the company's single largest shareholder.

Twitter's stock is rising ahead of the Musk deal being finalized.

Tucker Carlson tweeted: "We're back."

Mark Levin tweeted: "Thanks to new ownership, I've decided to come back!"

Even I tweeted that I'm back after years of not using Twitter.

This is BIG. It's promising. It's the first crack in Big Tech's takeover of the press and our right to express ourselves.

