A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Engineers make portable desalinization device

So easy, 'even a kindergarten student' can use it

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2022 at 1:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(YAHOO) – A team of scientists at MIT have created a device that transforms brackish seawater into clean drinking water at the push of a button – and can be especially helpful for people living in seaside places like California who are dealing with climate change-fueled droughts.

The new desalination device (a term used to describe a machine that can remove salt from seawater) is roughly the size of a suitcase, weighs less than 10 kilograms, and uses less energy than a cell phone charger, according to a paper published on April 14 in the journal Environmental Science and Technology. At a push of a button, can automatically create potable drinking water that exceeds the World Health Organization’s water quality standards.

“Even a kindergarten student can carry and use the desalination unit,” Junghyo Yoon, a research scientist in the Research Laboratory of Electronics at MIT and co-author of the paper, told The Daily Beast. “[Ease of use] was one of the main motivations of creating the device.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New magnet facility breaks ground in Texas to address supply chain, China dependence
Vegan who drinks his urine daily swears it's 'secret to eternal youth'
Biden canceling student debt would make inflation worse, experts warn
How Biden's oil-leasing agenda falls short
Engineers make portable desalinization device
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×