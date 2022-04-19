Famous Democrat consultant: FDA knew vaccine not safe and effective

Longtime Democratic consultant and feminist author Naomi Wolf has teamed with health experts and attorneys to mobilize people to pore through the thousands of documents on the Pfizer vaccine trials that the FDA was forced to release through a lawsuit.

On Monday, she summarized for Steve Bannon on "War Room" the biggest news from the findings, which are compiled on the website of her company Daily Clout.

"It looks to me – this is not an overstatement from what I've seen – that this was a clinical trial that by August 2021, Pfizer and the FDA knew was failed, the vaccines were not safe and effective. That they weren’t working. That the efficacy was waning ... and that they were seriously dangerous," Wolf said. "And they rolled it out anyway."

The FDA, the documents show, knew that the 100 microgram doses being administered during the trial suppressed the immune system, the white blood cells, Wolf said.

The Pfizer trials, which are ongoing, have found that the mRNA-produced spike protein and the lipid nanoparticles used to deliver it were making people sick.

Wolf said the data tables show that Pfizer and the FDA knew they could anticipate vaccinated people suffering joint pain and muscle pain, which, she said, "loved ones of mine have now," and extensive fevers and cardiac problems.

'The danger and the lasting damage that they knew about are clearly on display," she said.

Further, Pfizer has told the public that the vaccines have no effect on a person's DNA. But the company cited two peer-reviewed studies showing that is not the case.

The FDA had evidence in May 2021 that about 35 children had suffered permanent heart damage a week after being vaccinated.

Yet, in September, Wolf noted, members of the FDA's vaccine advisory panel argued that they needed to give children the vaccines immediately because it was unethical to give half the population the vaccine and half a placebo.

In light of what is known now, she said, that aim was "unbelievably reckless."

And that is in spite of the fact that, statistically, COVID-19 poses no risk to children of severe illness or death.

"We need to see what the FDA knew and when they knew it, because this is such a serious crisis for the American people, that this was allowed to happen," Wolf said.

