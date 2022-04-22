Fast food chain under fire for offending Catholics

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Burger King has apologized amid backlash from Roman Catholics in Spain for using the words of Jesus at the Last Supper to promote its veggie burger during Holy Week.

The fast-food giant launched a campaign in Spain advertising its veggie burger, The Big King Vegetable. The campaign used the phrase “Take all of you and eat of it” before noting that the product “doesn’t have meat” and is “100% vegetarian” with “100% flavor.”

Other advertisements employed the use of the phrase “The Flesh of My Flesh,” with the word “flesh” crossed out and replaced with the word “vegetable.” Although it is headquartered in the United States, Burger King has over 200 restaurants in Spain.

