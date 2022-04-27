FDA renews 'horse' smear as ivermectin trends on new Twitter

Hold your horses, y'all. Ivermectin may be trending, but it still isn't authorized or approved to treat COVID-19. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 26, 2022

Noticing that the word ivermectin is trending on the newly liberated Twitterverse under Elon Musk, the FDA has reprised its disingenuous "horse dewormer" smear of the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

"Hold your horses, y'all. Ivermectin may be trending, but it still isn't authorized or approved to treat COVID-19," said a post on the FDA's Twitter account.

The reference to horses played on the explosion last fall of media articles and social media posts mocking people who treated COVID-19 with the drug as ignorant rubes who were sneaking into farms or patronizing Tractor Supply stores in quest of "horse dewormer."

TRENDING: Why did God name His Son 'Jesus'?

During the pandemic, Twitter and other social media platforms censored positive mention of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine despite the countless testimonies and dozens of studies from around the world showing the drugs to be effective in treating COVID-19.

A follow-up FDA post Tuesday said: "Also, a reminder that a study showed it didn't actually work against COVID."

Dr. Pierre Kory, who has testified to the Senate of the effectiveness of ivermectin against COVID-19, fired back.

"You are not a horse, you are not a cow, you are Big Pharma's ass," he tweeted.

Is the FDA actually interested in harming the health of Americans? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The FDA, he wrote, was "messaging BS" by citing "one corrupt study" while ignoring 82 trials, including 33 randomized controlled trials with 129,000 patients from 27 countries that show "massive benefits" of ivermectin in treating COVID-19.

"Stop lying man, people are dying," he wrote, adding the hashtag "earlytreatmentworks."

You are not a horse, you are not a cow, you are Big Pharma's ass. Messaging BS w/ one corrupt study while ignoring 82 trials (33 RCTs) from 27 countries, 129K patients - sum showing massive benefits https://t.co/WQRjMQKaqJ Stop lying man, people are dying. #earlytreatmentworks https://t.co/am7XspZ386 pic.twitter.com/7SKjuI3eUH — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) April 26, 2022

In an article published Tuesday for the Brownstone Institute, Kory wrote that it's "a tried-and-true tactic with effective and dastardly results" for "Big Pharma and other well-financed interests" to sponsor purportedly impartial medical trials "aimed at discrediting cheaper generic alternatives.'

"Ignoring the flaws in the methodology, the media runs wild with the desired narrative, which is amplified by a well-orchestrated public relations effort," he wrote.

Kory cited as an example the newly reported clinical trial from Brazil known as "TOGETHER," which he said ostensibly aimed at studying the effectiveness of ivermectin to treat COVID.

Among the flaws was the lack of explicit exclusion criteria for trial participants on ivermectin, meaning both trial groups had access to the same drug. Further, the treatment window was set for only three days, which didn't allow for adequate dosing, and the trial was conducted during the massive gamma variant surge, which was one of the most virulent and deadly COVID variants.

"The dosage of the trial was far lower than everyday Brazilian clinicians were prescribing patients at the time to match the strength of the strain," Kory pointed out.

"In spite of these and other readily apparent shortcomings, the nation’s leading media gobbled up the results. 'Ivermectin Didn't Reduce Covid-19 Hospitalizations in Largest Trial to Date' blared the Wall Street Journal, while a New York Times headlined announced, 'Ivermectin Does Not Reduce Risk of Covid Hospitalization, Large Study Finds.'"

Meanwhile, social media platforms stifled conversations while California pushed potentially precedent-setting legislation to punish doctors "who dare question phony studies," threatening loss of a medical license.

A similar study of ivermectin "of far larger size, conducted by investigators without any conflicts of interest, found the drug led to massive reductions in Covid infection, hospitalization and mortality—yet it received virtually no media coverage."

Kory said that ending "this cycle of perpetual disinformation requires revamping our dysfunctional drug approval process."

"An independent board free of pharma industry conflicts must be established to oversee trials for re-purposed medicines," he said. "Recommendations should be based on trials designed by impartial experts and actual results, not the desired ones, and policymakers or prescribers who ignore the findings should be held accountable."

And academia and the regulatory agencies must be reminded, he said, "that observational trials data – wherein a sample of population who take a drug are compared to those who do not – is equally valid at informing policy."

"Randomized controlled trials can yield useful information, but their complexity, costs, and delays to treatment lead to errors and effectively shut out low-cost drugs from the approval process, regardless of their efficacy," he said.

Meanwhile, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Ashish Jha was confronted Tuesday during a press briefing with the fact that double-boosted and highly monitored Vice President Kamala Harris is only the latest public official to demonstrate the fact that the COVID vaccines don't prevent infection.

Jha, acknowledging it's all but impossible to prevent everyone in America from getting COVID-19, insisted the vaccines protect people from severe illness but also mentioned the importance of "making sure we have plenty of therapeutics."

Ashish Jha:

AP's Chris Megerian to WH's Ashish Jha: "Every time a high profile person like [Kamala Harris] catches COVID...what lesson should they draw...that somebody as protected as her has caught COVID?" Jha calls it a reminder it's all but impossible to prevent everyone from infection pic.twitter.com/rdO02Q8VV7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 26, 2022

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!