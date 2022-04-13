Feds had 20 'assets' embedded in Jan. 6 riot, court document shows

The federal government had at least 20 "assets" embedded in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, according to a new report.
Those would be individuals in the pay of the federal government's agencies who were there on scene.
Advertisement - story continues below
What they were assigned to do, and what they actually did hasn't yet been revealed.
The report comes from Just the News and cites a filing in court for one of the Jan. 6 case defendants.
TRENDING: Watch: While Biden was likely tucked in for bed, Trump makes surprise appearance at wild Kid Rock concert
That document explains that at least 20 FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives "assets" were embedded around the building that day.
The lawyer who submitted the filing, David Fischer, is asking that counts of seditious conspiracy and obstruction filed against about a dozen members of the Oath Keepers, and client Thomas Caldwell, be dismissed.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Epoch Times reported the document was filed before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C.
"At least 20 FBI and ATF assets were embedded around the Capitol on J6," a footnote in the motion reads.
It also states that lawyers searched "a mountain of discovery" that included summaries of interviews conducted by FBI agents and found that members of the Oath Keepers were "being monitored and recorded prior to J6."
"Fischer writes that despite carefully inspecting a significant amount of evidence during discovery, he has not found 'one iota of proof' that the defendants pre-planned or had any 'intention, design, or scheme to specifically enter the Capitol Building on J6,'" the report explained.
It was on that day in 2021 that President Trump held a rally, and then during that rally and after, some rallygoers went to the Capitol to protest what they perceived as an illegitimate election result.
Advertisement - story continues below
Some broke windows to enter the building, but others were allowed in through doors held open by security officers. There was relatively little violence, amounting mostly to vandalism.
The one death attributed to violence that day was of a California woman who entered the building, unarmed, and was shot and killed by a security officer.
What is known about the 2020 election is that legacy and social media censored the accurate reporting on the Biden family's international business scandals just before the election, and a poll showed that had that information been widely distributed, Biden would not have won.
Further, state and local officials randomly ignored their own state election laws to count mail-in ballots, which trended heavily toward Biden.
Advertisement - story continues below
And, an analysis revealed that the $420 million handed out by Mark Zuckerberg to local election officials to help them "cope" with COVID largely was used for get-out-the-vote efforts in Democrat districts, and the conclusion was Zuckerberg essentially "bought" the election for Biden.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]