Feds hand back $1 million seized from armored car company

The federal government is returning some $1 million law-enforcement officers had seized from drivers for an armored car company that was hired specifically to serve the needs of California's marijuana industry, according to a new report.
WND had reported in January when the fight over civil forfeiture procedures erupted.
Advertisement - story continues below
That was when the Institute for Justice, which previously has sued the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Transportation Security Administration over their use of the strategies, and successfully has worked to have the practice banned in Maine and several other states, charged that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies and federal agents had partnered to steal more than $1 million from legal cannabis businesses.
The situation involves Empyreal Logistics, an armored car and fintech company that operates in many states.
TRENDING: Biden's Third Worldization of America
The institute charged in a lawsuit that the strategy in San Bernardino County was no more or less than "highway robbery."
It charged the seizures have no justification in state or federal law.
Advertisement - story continues below
At the time, IJ Senior Attorney Dan Alban explained, "This is nothing but highway robbery using badges. Empyreal is transporting proceeds from legal businesses to financial institutions. These seizures don’t stop crime or improve public safety; they just enrich these agencies, which get to split the proceeds from civil forfeiture. These funds are only being seized because of that profit incentive. And that’s not remotely legal or constitutional."
Now Just the News reports the money is being returned and settlement talks are continuing between the sheriff and the company.
The armored car company said its drivers were "pretextually" pulled over five times in less than a year.
The Department of Justice reached a settlement April 13 with Empyreal, the first domino to fall in the processes that grabbed money and handed it out to various law enforcement jurisdictions.
"Empyreal was operating legally under California law, but with current federal civil forfeiture laws, even compliant businesses can be targeted," Alban said in a statement.
Advertisement - story continues below
Empyreal also is fighting the confiscation of $176,000 in Kansas, but that is a separate case.
Just the News said Empyreal, based in Pennsylvania, operates in 28 states and also serves companies not in the marijuana industry.
It accused authorities in California of "repeated and continuing highway robberies of armored cars by government agents."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]