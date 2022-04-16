Fines loom as state bans 'Thunderbirds' mascot

(ATHLETIC BUSINESS) – A commission that has worked for nearly a year to rid more than two dozen Colorado public schools of American Indian mascots is now targeting seven more schools — all using "Thunderbirds" — as the statewide compliance deadline nears.
As reported by The Colorado Sun, the action could come on May 19, at the next quarterly meeting of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, executive director Kathryn Redhorse said at an April 6 meeting. The commission is charged with enforcing Senate Bill 116, which passed last year and gave schools until June 1 to eliminate American Indian mascots or face fines of $25,000 a month.
The nickname Thunderbirds represents a mythical bird that was important to several tribes.
