Flight attendants suing against Biden mask mandate say they 'were weaponized to be mask enforcers'

(JUST THE NEWS) – Flight attendants suing the Biden administration over its mask mandate on airplanes say they were "weaponized" during the COVID-19 pandemic to "be mask enforcers."

"Transportation employees have been weaponized by the federal government to enforce this unlawful mandate," flight attendant Lisa Williams told "Just the News - Not Noise" on Wednesday.

She is part of a group of nine flight attendants suing to end President Joe Biden's mask mandate on planes, which she says has "created a really hostile environment for all of us."

