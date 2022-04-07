Food pantry to rebuild after fire destroyed 40,000 pounds of food

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A food pantry in Maricopa County, Arizona, has vowed to rebuild after its building was recently burned down in a fire.
According to ABC 15 Arizona, Maricopa Pantry lost 40,000 pounds of canned food, meat, and produce after its building caught fire on March 28. Along with the pantry's building, strong winds caused the fire to engulf a storage container and six semi-trailers, all filled with food donations. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Mike Connelly, president of Maricopa Food Pantry, told ABC 15 Arizona that many people relied on the food bank to keep themselves and their families fed.
