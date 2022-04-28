'Forever chemicals' in many common household items linked to liver damage

(STUDY FINDS) – Synthetic “forever” chemicals in everything from furniture to food wrappers may be damaging the livers of everyone they come into contact with. Researchers at the Keck School of Medicine at USC have found a link between these widely used substances and liver damage in humans.

These chemicals, called per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are manmade substances which manufacturers use in all sorts of consumer and industrial products. The most common include non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpeting and furniture, waterproof clothing, and fast-food wrappers.

Scientists call these substances “forever chemicals” because they break down very slowly, leak into the environment, and can contaminate human tissue.

