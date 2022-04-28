A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Former NATO commander disguises war propaganda as novel

Provides compelling window into psychology of NATO's military leadership

Published April 28, 2022 at 6:01pm
(LIBERTARIAN INSTITUTE) – On March 9, 2021, the former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, Admiral James Stavridis, co-authored a fiction novel with Elliott Ackerman, another former U.S. military officer. The book, entitled "2034: A Novel of the Next World War," imagines a kinetic war between the United States and China.

Given the pedigree of its authorship, the novel provides a compelling window into the psychology of NATO’s military leadership and, correspondingly, the foreign policy establishment behind it. To those familiar with said psychology, the events of the novel will not be surprising.

It begins with a Chinese ambush of a U.S. vessel in the South China Sea; an Iranian capture of a U.S. pilot; a full scale naval battle between the U.S. and China (resulting in a total U.S. defeat); and a Russian invasion of Poland. The novel concludes with a limited nuclear exchange between the U.S. and China.

