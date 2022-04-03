Franklin Graham writes Putin, Zelenskyy, requests cease-fire during Holy Week

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Evangelist Franklin Graham this week wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, requesting a cease-fire from the war during Holy Week of the Western and Eastern churches, Religion News Service reported. Holy Week for the Western churches begins April 10, and for the Eastern churches, April 17.

"If they can stop fighting for a week or 10 days, maybe they can stop fighting for two weeks," Graham told RNS by phone. "If they stop for two weeks, maybe they can stop for a month. If they stop for a month, maybe they can stop for good. You've got to start somewhere."

Graham, the president of Samaritan's Purse, said he isn't confident he will hear back from Putin but believes the attempt is necessary.

