Free speech concerns mount over DHS 'disinformation' board as lawmakers, critics weigh in

(FOX NEWS) – Federal and state lawmakers, constitutional scholars and other experts are expressing concerns with the Department of Homeland Security's new misinformation board, which they say is the Biden administration's attempt to stifle free speech.

Mayorkas announced during testimony Wednesday before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security that DHS had created a Disinformation Governance Board to combat online disinformation.

"The goal is to bring the resources of (DHS) together to address this threat," Mayorkas said during the hearing, adding that the department is focused on the spread of disinformation in minority communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

