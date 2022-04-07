French president says he is 'opposed to self-defense' after farmer shoots 1 of 4 burglars who broke into home

(SUMMIT NEWS) – After a farmer was charged with murder for shooting a man after four burglars broke into his home, French President Emmanuel Macron said people should not have the right to self-defense.
“According to the initial investigation, the farmer fired twice with a large caliber rifle at a group of four burglars, killing one of them. The self-defense shooting took place last Friday, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., and the man was alone with his 3-year-old daughter at the time,” reports Remix News.
However, Macron responded to the story by asserting that the 35-year-old farmer had no right to defend himself or his daughter in such a manner.
