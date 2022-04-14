Full 'pink moon' to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

(KTLA) – The Easter bunny will have the light of a full moon to hop by on Saturday as the Pink Moon rises on April 16.

This month’s full moon goes by many names, according to NASA. Native Americans named it the Pink Moon after the herb moss pink – one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring, found throughout the eastern U.S. Herb moss pink itself goes by several names – creeping phlox, moss phlox and mountain phlox. Other names for the moon include nods to its springtime rise: the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

April’s full moon also has names with religious roots, such as the Pesach or Passover Moon, because Passover begins at sundown the day before, and the Paschal Moon, “from which the date of Easter is calculated,” NASA explains.

