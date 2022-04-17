Woman named 'Sin' desperate to meet boy 'rents Airbnb for month, sends Uber cars to his house'

(FOX NEWS) -- A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said.

Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.

Sin met the teen on an app when he was 14 and the two began conversing over text messages that turned progressively more explicit, according to Novi police.

Read the full story ›