Gay substitute teacher fired after handing out pride bracelets to students

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – A gay substitute teacher in Ohio was fired last week after handing out pride bracelets to high school students.

Jay Bowman, who taught at Huntington Local Schools in Chillicothe, Ohio, for 30 years, said he was fired due to “community complaints” about private conversations with students over a wristband he was wearing.

The bracelet is rainbow-colored and represents First Capital Pride — a local non-profit supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. Mr. Bowman said he handed them out to students and answered questions about the group.

