'Gayest kids movie yet' from Disney unleashed on public

ORLANDO, Florida – It's being called Disney's "gayest kids movie yet," and it comes at a time when Americans are dumping the entertainment giant because of its support for LGBT causes and opposition to Florida's anti-grooming law giving parents a voice in the education of their children.

"Better Nate Than Ever" is a musical comedy released this month by Disney+, and is aimed at the minds of pre-teenagers.

It stars Rueby Wood as 13-year-old Nate, a boy who heads to New York City for a chance to win a role in a Broadway play after losing an audition for his own high-school musical.

Breitbart News noted: "While the movie never affixes the label of 'gay' to its young star, according to the Daily Beast, the movie is an homage to every gay kid who loves stage plays and musicals."

"Rueby Wood, the film's 15-year-old star, is frequently seen in gender-bending garb. At the film's premier, he wore a black frock festooned with a colorful rock necklace, fruit-tart finger rings, and colorful, long fake fingernails."

The Beast reported: "'Better Nate Than Ever' ... just may be the most gay-positive and encouraging youth programming that Disney has ever released."

Kevin Fallon, the senior entertainment reporter for the Beast, raved over the movie's "gloriously queer-positive" bent.

"The film, in the most beautiful sign of progress and the greatest compliment I can give, is something I desperately wish I had when I was growing up," Fallon gushed.

"It's a love letter to kids – to theater kids, and most specifically theater kids who were made to feel shy or ashamed about who they were and how they acted, and who probably, almost 100 percent of the time, grew up to be gay."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rueby Wood (@ruebywood)

The film is directed by Tim Federle, creator of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," and he explained this new movie is specifically meant to further the LGBT agenda.

"In my several years with the company now, I was heartened to see we won the [LGBT group] GLAAD award, we had the first-ever same gender kiss," Federle told Variety.

"And what I wanted to bring to this was a slightly younger POV of a middle-schooler discovering. For me, who didn't grow up with a movie like this, I know this movie would have made me feel seen and a lot less alone."

The director also slammed Florida's new law to protect children as making kids "unsafe."

"Ultimately, good representation does not cancel out bad legislation," he said. "And what I'm hopeful for is that these first steps Disney's taking now are only the first steps towards making the world a truly safer and more inclusive space."

"I stand with anyone who wants to see the world feel safer and more inclusive. And thank goodness for the creators and the animators and the writers who are saying enough is enough. I've had an interesting experience because it's been a very inclusive process. This movie is one that has not a moment censored; it is truly the movie I wanted to make."

But the American public may not have a taste for "Nate" at the present time.

As WND reported Tuesday, new poll reveals 70% of respondents are less likely to do business with Disney, and instead will look for family-friendly alternatives.

The results are from Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, which conducted the survey of more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters April 5-8.

"These numbers reveal clearly that 2022's parent's revolt movement is growing stronger every day. Parents are infuriated by the widespread leftists assault on their kids," explained Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action.

"Disney is about to learn that attempting to ideologically and sexually groom our children is a recipe for brand destruction, costing the company massively in both customers and revenue. Who in the hell is in charge at Disney?”

He added, "Our numbers also found that parents are actively seeking family-friendly alternatives to Disney, which is great news for our friends at The Daily Wire Kids, at Angel Studios, and for creators looking to capitalize on a massive marketplace opportunity to provide more than two-thirds of parents the family-friendly choices they're looking for."

Commentator Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner pointed out, "The poll follows several reports that Disney is open to exploring sexual issues and LGBTQ characters in its products."

He reported, "Just this week, a key Disney heir revealed that his child is transgender, and the firm's CEO said that she is the 'mother of two queer children — one transgender child and one pansexual child.'"

WND conducted its own poll in Tuesday's story, asking: "Will you boycott Disney because of its perverse sexual agenda?" With more than 1,800 responses, 99% responded they will be boycotting the company.

Disney's political aggression was triggered by a Florida law that prevents indoctrination into sexually alternative lifestyles for young children in public schools.

Critics have derided it as a "Don't Say Gay" law although that is nowhere in the legislation that recently was signed into law.

The Daily Caller News Foundation recently reported that the company also now is helping employees and their children with sex-change operations, those surgical procedures that are used to mutilate and amputate healthy body parts of children.

NEW: Disney has adopted a benefits program to assist employees and their minor children with “gender affirmation procedures.” This type of treatment typically includes puberty blockers, breast removal, and genital surgeries for “kids who are transitioning.” pic.twitter.com/a2zSSboe0S — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

Reports reveal that Disney is losing millions of subscribers to its offerings, and its stock price has plummeted.

