Germany would go into economic depression if it cuts Russian gas

(19 FORTY FIVE) – According to the Joint Economic Forecast, which was prepared by several German institutes that study economic and financial matters, Germany’s economy would lose 6.5% of its annual output over the next two years if the country follows the United States’ lead and sanctions Russian gas.
The forecast, compiled by the Halle Institute for Economic Research, RWI, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, and the German Institute for Economic Research, found that immediate sanctions on the importation of Russian gas would hit the German economy to the tune of $238 billion in economic output in 2022 and 2023.
Advertisement - story continues below
Economists outline in the report how Germany, the biggest economy in Europe, would enter into a “sharp recession” in the event of Russian gas sanctions – a problem that would ultimately affect the 26 other European Union member nations that have, in some cases, substantially smaller economies than Germany that rely on the European Union’s larger economies.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]