Germany supports 'gradual' EU ban on Russian oil

(ZEROHEDGE) – As the EU attempts to impose unity amid the still fast escalating gas for rubles standoff and potential full-blown energy crisis, Germany has said for the first time it is ready to back a 'gradual ban' on Russian oil.

As detailed in a breaking Bloomberg report, "Berlin would support a phased approach to targeting oil rather than some of the other options that have been discussed, such as a price cap or payment mechanisms to withhold parts of Moscow’s revenue, according to people familiar with talks among EU ambassadors."

"The ban would also need to come with a transition period, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private," the report adds, which is akin to the EU strategy when in banned coal earlier in April.

