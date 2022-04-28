A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Germany supports 'gradual' EU ban on Russian oil

Declaration comes as Moscow rejects gas payment from seized trading unit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 5:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – As the EU attempts to impose unity amid the still fast escalating gas for rubles standoff and potential full-blown energy crisis, Germany has said for the first time it is ready to back a 'gradual ban' on Russian oil.

As detailed in a breaking Bloomberg report, "Berlin would support a phased approach to targeting oil rather than some of the other options that have been discussed, such as a price cap or payment mechanisms to withhold parts of Moscow’s revenue, according to people familiar with talks among EU ambassadors."

"The ban would also need to come with a transition period, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private," the report adds, which is akin to the EU strategy when in banned coal earlier in April.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Is Nancy Pelosi establishing a religion?
Former NATO commander disguises war propaganda as novel
Germany supports 'gradual' EU ban on Russian oil
Muslim influencers visit Auschwitz, seek to bring truth of Holocaust to Arab world
Republican lawmaker rips into Biden's immigration policy: 'This is a mobile morgue'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×