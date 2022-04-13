Gilbert Gottfried, iconic comedian, dead at 67

(NBC NEWS) -- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died, his family said. He was 67.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," his family wrote in a statement shared to his Twitter account.

Gottfried died at 2:35 p.m. ET Tuesday from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime friend and publicist.

