A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Gilbert Gottfried, iconic comedian, dead at 67

'Brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2022 at 9:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Gilbert Gottfried (Twitter)

Gilbert Gottfried (Twitter)

(NBC NEWS) -- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died, his family said. He was 67.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," his family wrote in a statement shared to his Twitter account.

Gottfried died at 2:35 p.m. ET Tuesday from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime friend and publicist.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Gilbert Gottfried, iconic comedian, dead at 67
Hebrew-speaking children are best at identifying word structure, study shows
Cash rewards offered for sacrificing Passover lamb on Temple Mount
Matzah pajamas: Latest trend in American Jewish branding
Governor signs law banning nearly all abortions in state
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×