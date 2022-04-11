Good news! People are tuning out the climate alarmists

"It's now or never," said climate alarmists again last week.

They have shifted from one diametrically opposed claim to another for decades now – as we supposedly now face a doomsday of hot weather due to the burning of oil and gas, which they call, incorrectly, "fossil fuel."

No amount of evidence will ever contradict this scam.

But what does "now or never" mean?

"It's now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius," IPCC Working Group III co-chair Jim Skea said. The 1.5 degrees Celsius goal is the aspirational temperature threshold ascribed in the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement – meaning there's "no turning back" as of 2025, less than three years away!

TRENDING: Major U.S. airport deploys giant robots to catch unmasked travelers

And what is the IPCC Working Group?

IPCC stands for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Its mission is to "assess the science related to climate change" – and then stir up panic about its assessments. The panel is controlled by the United Nations, which has a dreadful track record it comes getting anything right.

But, just so you know, they're hedging their bets. How?

"Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible," said Skea. But, he did concede that temperatures could return to normal – by the end of the century.

So, temperatures could return to normal in 75 years, but they haven't reached the critical stage yet. Hmmm.

We haven't hit the critical stage, but they admit climate is tricky business. You know it is. It's hot one day and freezing the next.

I admit it. I remember when "scientists" were sure as rain 50 years ago – in 1972, the year I graduated high school – that we'd be doomed by cooling temperatures. Maurice Strong, the first U.N. Environment Program director, shocked the world by claiming the planet was heading to a new catastrophic "ice age" and had only a decade to work on it.

Fortunately, cooler heads didn't listen – and the worldwide deep freeze didn't happen.

Another climate apocalypse that wasn't was predicted for the 1990s. Then the end of the world was postponed – until 2000 or 2002. By then the narrative was that the world wasn't cooling down. It was heating up!

The New York Times, which never gets anything right, predicted U.N. "climate experts," which never get anything close to right, said we would face "an environmental catastrophe which will witness devastation as complete, as irreversible, as any nuclear holocaust."

In 2007, Rajendra Pachauri, head of the U.N. climate panel, said, "If there is no action before 2012, that's too late."

By 2019, the goalpost suddenly moved. As of 2019, the U.N. said there were "only 11 years left to prevent irreversible damage from climate change."

That gives us until 2030 – or 58 years after the warnings of 1972.

"Advocates for change believe if they just scream louder, or write more like the book of Revelation, they'll get the world to agree to a complete upheaval of modern life and trillions in spending. But after decades of alarmism, they sound like the boy who cried warming," a New York Post editorial, which does get thing right, said. "People have tuned them out."

Despite current temperature trends, the world goes merrily along. Plant life is unaffected – except there's more of it. Carbon dioxide isn't what it was feared to be. It doesn't affect the earth's temperatures as much as the sun does – our nearest and dearest heating system, which sends off waves of incineration daily at 11,000 degrees. Humans adapt. Trees still grow. The oceans, which make up two-thirds of the planet, continues to make us comfortable.

We'd be a lot better off if we didn't listen to the fear-mongers and worried about things we could control.

Also, we need to ignore government, especially global government, like the U.N. and the IPCC. They all are batting .000 in the prognostication business.

Trust in God. He knows best.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!