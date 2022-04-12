A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
Governor signs law banning nearly all abortions in state

Critics: 'These extremist politicians are willing to turn their own constituents into medical refugees'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2022 at 4:38pm
(Photo by Terricks Noah on Unsplash)

(Photo by Terricks Noah on Unsplash)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law Tuesday banning abortion in nearly all cases.

The legislation, passed by the state House Wednesday 70 – 14, only permits abortion during medical emergencies threatening the life of the mother. It does not allow mothers to be prosecuted for their abortion decisions, but threatens abortionists with up to ten years in prison and fines up to $100,000.

“I intend to make Oklahoma the most-pro life state in the country,” Stitt announced before signing the law.

Stitt signed several pro-life bills in 2021 that determined performing abortions was “unprofessional conduct,” required abortionists to be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Planned Parenthood Action condemned the abortion ban after its Wednesday passage.

“These extremist politicians are willing to turn their own constituents into medical refugees,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “Abortion is health care. And we’ll keep fighting for your care, no matter what.”

“Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the country and they’re eager to protect unborn children and women from the harm of abortion,” Susan B. Anthony List vice president of communications Mallory Carroll said in a press release. “This latest bill passage is yet another sign of the continued pro-life momentum we’re seeing nationwide as lawmakers and pro-life Americans await a decision from the Supreme Court in the Dobbs case.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
