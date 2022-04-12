Governor signs law banning nearly all abortions in state

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law Tuesday banning abortion in nearly all cases.

The legislation, passed by the state House Wednesday 70 – 14, only permits abortion during medical emergencies threatening the life of the mother. It does not allow mothers to be prosecuted for their abortion decisions, but threatens abortionists with up to ten years in prison and fines up to $100,000.

I intend to make Oklahoma the most-pro life state in the country. This morning I will sign SB612 into law. Tune in live at 9:00am CT here: https://t.co/8suOoUU9t4 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) April 12, 2022

“I intend to make Oklahoma the most-pro life state in the country,” Stitt announced before signing the law.

Stitt signed several pro-life bills in 2021 that determined performing abortions was “unprofessional conduct,” required abortionists to be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

It’s Rose Day at the Capitol. As a Christian and a father of six, I believe there is no gift more precious than a child. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I promise to sign any piece of legislation that protects pro-life values. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) February 16, 2022

Planned Parenthood Action condemned the abortion ban after its Wednesday passage.

JUST NOW: Oklahoma lawmakers passed a total abortion ban, pending the Governor’s signature. These extremist politicians are willing to turn their own constituents into medical refugees. Abortion is health care. And we’ll keep fighting for your care, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/tRNgH9O89z — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) April 5, 2022

“These extremist politicians are willing to turn their own constituents into medical refugees,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “Abortion is health care. And we’ll keep fighting for your care, no matter what.”

Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the country. This bill is yet another sign of the continued pro-life momentum we’re seeing nationwide as lawmakers and pro-life Americans await a decision in the Supreme Court Dobbs case.” Full statement: https://t.co/KCYWATdQxz pic.twitter.com/Ma1yxsbvwq — Susan B. Anthony List #ModernizeOurLaw (@SBAList) April 6, 2022

“Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the country and they’re eager to protect unborn children and women from the harm of abortion,” Susan B. Anthony List vice president of communications Mallory Carroll said in a press release. “This latest bill passage is yet another sign of the continued pro-life momentum we’re seeing nationwide as lawmakers and pro-life Americans await a decision from the Supreme Court in the Dobbs case.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

