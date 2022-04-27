Governor signs law making ivermectin available without prescription

Just one day after the Food and Drug Administration revived its war against COVID-19 treatment ivermectin, disingenuously calling it a "horse dewormer," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law allowing residents to access the treatment without a prescription.

The FDA's renewed attacks this week developed when it said the word ivermectin was trending on the newly liberated Twitterverse under Elon Musk.

"Hold your horses, y'all. Ivermectin may be trending, but it still isn't authorized or approved to treat COVID-19," Joe Biden's agenda said.

But on Wednesday, a report from Liberty Counsel confirmed that Lee signed into law a plan making the "award-winning antiviral drug … available for the treatment of COVID-19 without a prescription."

TRENDING: Another high-tech titan falters: No trust busting needed

The state House had adopted the idea 22-6 and the Senate 66-20.

Liberty Counsel explained, "The bill states that a pharmacist can provide ivermectin to a patient, who is 18 years of age or older, 'pursuant to a valid collaborative pharmacy practice agreement containing a non-patient-specific prescriptive order and standardized procedures developed and executed by one or more authorized prescribers.'"

The organization said that means adults can explain their symptoms to a pharmacist, fill out some paperwork and the pharmacist then can provide the drug.

Liberty Counsel noted," The 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine was awarded to William C. Campbell and Satoshi Ömura for their discoveries leading to ivermectin. ivermectin is best known for its antiparasitic properties that can help prevent COVID-19 and is especially effective as early treatment. The drug also has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties and studies have shown that ivermectin helps to lower the viral load by inhibiting replication. According to a June 2020 study published in the Antiviral Research Journal, a single dose of ivermectin can kill 99.8 percent of the virus within 48 hours."

It has been shown to speed recovery by inhibiting inflammation, and protect against organ damage.

"Cheap and effective drugs like ivermectin are being denied to the public while pharmaceutical companies make money from COVID shots that are neither safe nor effective. Studies and personal testimonies have repeatedly shown the effectiveness of ivermectin. The focus should always be about helping save lives rather than putting more money in the pockets of Big Pharma. All states should follow Tennessee’s lead," said LC Chairman Mat Staver.

WND had reported: "The reference to horses played on the explosion last fall of media articles and social media posts mocking people who treated COVID-19 with the drug as ignorant rubes who were sneaking into farms or patronizing Tractor Supply stores in quest of 'horse dewormer.'

"During the pandemic, Twitter and other social media platforms censored positive mention of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine despite the countless testimonies and dozens of studies from around the world showing the drugs to be effective in treating COVID-19."

Inexplicably, the FDA said this week, "Also, a reminder that a study showed it didn't actually work against COVID."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!