Governor sues her own state to promote abortion

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has sued her own state to promote abortions there, a move that has been described by officials with the Great Lakes Justice Center as "without authority."
"She only has authority to force the prosecutors to obey a law, or to stop them from violating a law. Neither has occurred here. She has no 'delayed veto power' to attempt to rescind a law over 90 years after its enactment, simply because she disagrees with that law," explained a statement from David Kallman, chief of the Great Lakes center.
Advertisement - story continues below
Just the News reported Whitmer is attacking a 176-year-old law in Michigan that bans abortions in order to continue to provide the unborn baby-killing procedures in her state should the Supreme Court change the nation's current precedent established in 1973 in the Roe v. Wade case.
The report explained the preemptive lawsuit was brought by the pro-abortion governor against prosecutors in 13 of her own counties, where there are abortion businesses now operating, insisting that there is a "constitutional right" to abortion.
TRENDING: Gibson's Bakery scores a victory for truth
The actual law is from 1931, but it dates back to a ban established in 1846, the report said.
Her goal is that the abortion industry continue to thrive in Michigan even if the Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case, which challenges Roe, allows more restrictions.
Advertisement - story continues below
Whitmer claimed she wants to make sure women still have the choice to kill their unborn, so she wants the courts to declare a state constitutional right to the procedures.
Just the News confirmed, "Michigan is one of eight states with an abortion ban that was enacted prior to the landmark 1973 decision that is not enforced.
The state Supreme Court is leftist, with four Democrat-appointed justices, but in 1997, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that there is no state constitutional right to abortion.
Kallman explained Whitmer's move was nothing more than a "back-door attempt to invalidate Michigan’s criminal abortion statute.
He said she has no authority to take legal action against a state law, nor have any of the defendants ever prosecuted someone under that law.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Therefore, no case or controversy exists for a court to decide," he said.
"Third, the law in this area is settled and clear. Contrary to Gov. Whitmer and Attorney General Nessel’s claims, there is no Michigan constitutional right to an abortion. No such right exists anywhere in the language of the Michigan Constitution, and no Michigan case law even suggests otherwise."
"Whitmer should not be wasting her time and taxpayer dollars to bring such irresponsible lawsuits. And Attorney General [Dana] Nessel should not be enabling her in an attempt to circumvent the legislature and the will of the people," Kallman said.
Other states also have been working frantically to enact new abortion-promoting laws in fear of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe. Colorado has been leading the campaign to establish itself as an abortion industry destination with a extreme new law that declares the unborn have no rights under any circumstances, and abortions are allowed even after birth.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]