Governor sues her own state to promote abortion

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has sued her own state to promote abortions there, a move that has been described by officials with the Great Lakes Justice Center as "without authority."

"She only has authority to force the prosecutors to obey a law, or to stop them from violating a law. Neither has occurred here. She has no 'delayed veto power' to attempt to rescind a law over 90 years after its enactment, simply because she disagrees with that law," explained a statement from David Kallman, chief of the Great Lakes center.

Just the News reported Whitmer is attacking a 176-year-old law in Michigan that bans abortions in order to continue to provide the unborn baby-killing procedures in her state should the Supreme Court change the nation's current precedent established in 1973 in the Roe v. Wade case.

The report explained the preemptive lawsuit was brought by the pro-abortion governor against prosecutors in 13 of her own counties, where there are abortion businesses now operating, insisting that there is a "constitutional right" to abortion.

The actual law is from 1931, but it dates back to a ban established in 1846, the report said.

Her goal is that the abortion industry continue to thrive in Michigan even if the Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case, which challenges Roe, allows more restrictions.

Whitmer claimed she wants to make sure women still have the choice to kill their unborn, so she wants the courts to declare a state constitutional right to the procedures.

Just the News confirmed, "Michigan is one of eight states with an abortion ban that was enacted prior to the landmark 1973 decision that is not enforced.

The state Supreme Court is leftist, with four Democrat-appointed justices, but in 1997, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that there is no state constitutional right to abortion.

Kallman explained Whitmer's move was nothing more than a "back-door attempt to invalidate Michigan’s criminal abortion statute.

He said she has no authority to take legal action against a state law, nor have any of the defendants ever prosecuted someone under that law.

"Therefore, no case or controversy exists for a court to decide," he said.

"Third, the law in this area is settled and clear. Contrary to Gov. Whitmer and Attorney General Nessel’s claims, there is no Michigan constitutional right to an abortion. No such right exists anywhere in the language of the Michigan Constitution, and no Michigan case law even suggests otherwise."

"Whitmer should not be wasting her time and taxpayer dollars to bring such irresponsible lawsuits. And Attorney General [Dana] Nessel should not be enabling her in an attempt to circumvent the legislature and the will of the people," Kallman said.

Other states also have been working frantically to enact new abortion-promoting laws in fear of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe. Colorado has been leading the campaign to establish itself as an abortion industry destination with a extreme new law that declares the unborn have no rights under any circumstances, and abortions are allowed even after birth.

