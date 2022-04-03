Guard at Jewish school arrested after reportedly threatening to shoot students, parents

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – Thomas Develin, who is a former National Guardsman and until recently worked as a security guard at an Ohio private Jewish school, was busted after allegedly making antisemitic terrorist threats online, expressing a desire to shoot students and parents.

Develin worked at the Columbus Torah Academy which teaches K-12 students. He was accused on Friday of threatening to shoot students and their parents as they picked them up from school on the “Discord” group messaging app while chatting with other National Guard members, according to ABC 6.

After the National Guard found out about his statements, members were told to shut down the chat. However, Develin and other National Guard members immediately created another chatroom on Telegram, according to prosecutors.

