'Guardians of the Galaxy' director rips people calling for Chris Pratt to be canceled for Jesus

(CBN NEWS) -- James Gunn, the director of the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, is firing back at critics trying to cancel Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Pratt, seemingly due simply to his Christian faith.

“For what?” Gunn asked a Twitter user calling on the MCU, owned by The Walt Disney Company, to replace Pratt in the film franchise. “Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him, that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

The on-again, off-again criticism of Pratt has returned amid the release of the trailer for the upcoming MCU film “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

