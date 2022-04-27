A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money Politics U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Guardians of the Galaxy' director rips people calling for Chris Pratt to be canceled for Jesus

'Would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2022 at 9:46pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Chris Pratt in 2016's 'Passengers' (Columbia Pictures trailer screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- James Gunn, the director of the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, is firing back at critics trying to cancel Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Pratt, seemingly due simply to his Christian faith.

“For what?” Gunn asked a Twitter user calling on the MCU, owned by The Walt Disney Company, to replace Pratt in the film franchise. “Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him, that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

The on-again, off-again criticism of Pratt has returned amid the release of the trailer for the upcoming MCU film “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Guardians of the Galaxy' director rips people calling for Chris Pratt to be canceled for Jesus
Huge number of American Jewish millennials hide their Jewish identity
Teacher forced to apologize for bringing in cotton plants slavery lesson
University president: Cut ties with 'science disinformation' spreaders
Panic buying grips China's capital as residents fear another Shanghai-esque lockdown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×