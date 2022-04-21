Hate-crime charges for antisemitic attack spree on New Jersey Jews

(PATCH.COM) -- TRENTON, New Jersey — A Manchester man is now facing federal hate crimes charges in a spree of attacks on Orthodox Jewish men in Lakewood and Jackson earlier this month that sent two men to the hospital and sent fear through the community, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Dion Marsh, 27, has been charged with four counts of violating the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and one count of carjacking, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Sellinger said the hate crimes violations charges were filed because Marsh is charged with willfully causing bodily injury to four victims, and attempting to cause them injury with a dangerous weapon, because they were Jewish. He is charged with attempting to kill three of those victims, including one he stabbed in the chest.
