Head of Muslim World League wants interfaith peace 'through real world action'

(FOX NEWS) – One of the largest moderate Islam advocacy groups in the world says the time for talk and fruitless dialogue is over – instead, the world needs concrete actions.

Muslim World League Secretary General Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa is considered by many to be the leading voice against political, extremist Islam worldwide. Issa spoke with Fox News Digital about the MWL's efforts to connect with other religions and affect meaningful change in interfaith relationships around the world.

"Interfaith cooperation is not merely a symbolic endeavor," Issa told Fox News Digital in an interview. "It must be actualized through real world action. It is this thought that informs the very soul and operations of MWL."

