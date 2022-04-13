Hebrew-speaking children are best at identifying word structure, study shows

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- In linguistics, morphology is the study of words, their construction and how they are formed, and their relationship to other words in the same language. Languages vary widely in the degree to which words can be analyzed into word elements.
Studies in other languages in the past have suggested that the morphological processing during reading occurs only toward the end of junior-high (intermediate) school – grades seven to nine, at the age of 12 to 15.
We Israelis always thought Hebrew was a special language. Experts at the University of Haifa have now proved that it is. The Haifa team headed by Prof. Tali Bitan, an expert in language and brain plasticity at the university’s psychology department and Institute of Information Processing and Decisionmaking, found that Hebrew-speaking children can undertake the morphological processing of a word that in Hebrew entails identifying the root and the morphological template when reading from as early as seven or eight years.
