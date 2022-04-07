High school teaches critical race theory with intent to create activists

(MY NORTHWEST) – Critical Race Theory advocates often claim that the racist worldview isn’t taught in schools. They say it’s a graduate-level course that never makes its way into the classroom. These are disingenuous claims.

Left-wing educators often frame material through a CRT lens, precisely the complaint from many parents, politicians, and commentators. This framing allows educators to indoctrinate students by reinforcing a claim that this country was founded on white supremacy and installed systems of oppression that students must dismantle.

In the Bellevue School District, they also teach about CRT directly. The controversy surrounding the racist theory may explain why the district spokesperson refuses to provide meaningful answers to questions about the curriculum.

