A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

High school teaches critical race theory with intent to create activists

Left-wing educators often frame material through a CRT lens

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2022 at 3:19pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Women's March

(MY NORTHWEST) – Critical Race Theory advocates often claim that the racist worldview isn’t taught in schools. They say it’s a graduate-level course that never makes its way into the classroom. These are disingenuous claims.

Left-wing educators often frame material through a CRT lens, precisely the complaint from many parents, politicians, and commentators. This framing allows educators to indoctrinate students by reinforcing a claim that this country was founded on white supremacy and installed systems of oppression that students must dismantle.

In the Bellevue School District, they also teach about CRT directly. The controversy surrounding the racist theory may explain why the district spokesperson refuses to provide meaningful answers to questions about the curriculum.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







53% of Americans admit they're not living a 'healthy' lifestyle
Love it or hate it, licorice might just hold the key to curing cancer
Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19
Flight attendants suing against Biden mask mandate say they 'were weaponized to be mask enforcers'
Durham asks judge to review Clinton campaign claims of attorney-client privilege
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×