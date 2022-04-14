Hillsdale college to open 50 charter schools with 'anti-woke' curriculum

(NEWS THUD) – Hillsdale College plans to add at least 50 public charter schools with an “anti-woke” curriculum focused on “the centrality of the Western tradition.” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has set aside $32 million in public funds to start the schools.
Hillsdale college, which has close ties to Trump, developed the “1776 curriculum” which portrays America as “an exceptionally good country” and was set up in direct contrast to the NY Times progressive “1619 project.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Governor Lee Lee told lawmakers “For decades, Hillsdale College has been the standard-bearer in quality curriculum and in the responsibility of preserving American liberty.”
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]