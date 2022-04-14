Hillsdale college to open 50 charter schools with 'anti-woke' curriculum

(NEWS THUD) – Hillsdale College plans to add at least 50 public charter schools with an “anti-woke” curriculum focused on “the centrality of the Western tradition.” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has set aside $32 million in public funds to start the schools.

Hillsdale college, which has close ties to Trump, developed the “1776 curriculum” which portrays America as “an exceptionally good country” and was set up in direct contrast to the NY Times progressive “1619 project.”

Governor Lee Lee told lawmakers “For decades, Hillsdale College has been the standard-bearer in quality curriculum and in the responsibility of preserving American liberty.”

