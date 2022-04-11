A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hollywood star pleaded with God when his beliefs cost him jobs

'Why have you forgotten about me? Why am I being punished so much?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 11, 2022 at 4:48pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Neal McDonough relied on his faith to cope with tough times in Hollywood.

In 2010, the actor claimed he was fired three days into filming the ABC series "Scoundrels" because he wouldn't agree to on-screen sex scenes. While the show only ran for one season, the 56-year-old said he was blacklisted from the industry.

"There was a time when I wasn’t working," the 56-year-old told Fox News Digital. "I couldn’t get a job because people thought I was this crazy religious guy. But that wasn’t the case. I love my wife, but I love my acting too. I was hopeful that, at some point, someone would give me a chance again."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







