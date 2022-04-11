Hollywood star pleaded with God when his beliefs cost him jobs

(FOX NEWS) -- Neal McDonough relied on his faith to cope with tough times in Hollywood.

In 2010, the actor claimed he was fired three days into filming the ABC series "Scoundrels" because he wouldn't agree to on-screen sex scenes. While the show only ran for one season, the 56-year-old said he was blacklisted from the industry.

"There was a time when I wasn’t working," the 56-year-old told Fox News Digital. "I couldn’t get a job because people thought I was this crazy religious guy. But that wasn’t the case. I love my wife, but I love my acting too. I was hopeful that, at some point, someone would give me a chance again."

