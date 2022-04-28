A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Holocaust memory part of Jews' DNA, passed from generation to generation

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke during memorial ceremony

Published April 28, 2022 at 1:33pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – For Jews, Holocaust memory is genetic, passed from generation to generation, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a memorial ceremony in the Knesset on Thursday as part of a series of events to mark Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“The memory of the Holocaust is not just a memory but a layer, part of the DNA that is passed down from generation to generation,” Bennett said.

The head of Germany’s parliament, along with the prime minister, President Isaac Herzog and other Israeli officials, lit a memorial candle in the Knesset for the ceremony.

Read the full story ›

