Home Depot founder: Biden is worse than Jimmy Carter!

The Washington Times reports that the "gold standard" for bad presidents is Democrat Jimmy Carter.
Remember the Iran hostages, the energy crisis and all that inflation?
But now Carter likely is hearing some words he's longed for.
This is "worse."
The Times reported that Ken Langone, the popular commentator who co-founded Home Depot, charged that Joe Biden is worse.
It was in an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News that he said Biden is "worse than Jimmy Carter" regarding his handling of inflation – which now is at its highest level in more than four decades – and the economy.
Carter's tenure in the White House was brought to an abrupt halt because of the obstacles he faced, and his inability to deal with them.
That was the double-digit inflation and the energy crisis, as well as the hostages held by Iranian radicals for more than a year.
Republican Ronald Reagan's 44-state landslide followed.
Langone started his company back in the days of Carter's "stagflation," and said in the interview the current inflation crisis is not the fault of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the one Biden likes to blame.
It's Biden administration's own fault, because "it refused to see problems from its spending and energy policies, dismissing rising prices as transitory," he said, Fox reported.
"This was not transitory. This was a real serious case of inflation. We lost a whole year on addressing the issue," Langone explained. "Only because, frankly, we have leadership today in America that isn’t willing to admit when they’re wrong. They made a terrible blunder here, and now the price has got to be paid."
Key Biden blunders that contributed, he explained, were his closure of the Keystone XL pipeline, his blaming energy companies for $120-per-barrel oil, and all those costs associated.
He pointed out that America, which was energy independent at the close of President Trump's term, would have been taking advantage of the pipeline's products almost by now had Biden not trashed it.
"Biden’s now saying, he’s blaming the oil companies. This is a disgrace," he said.
The most recent inflation rate for consumers was estimated at 8.5%, but for suppliers it's closer to 11.2%, reports have confirmed.
