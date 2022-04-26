A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Horrible and disgusting': American rabbi quits after alleged sex crimes

'These deeply disturbing accusations betray the sacred trust'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2022 at 9:03pm
(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- Two groups associated with Conservative Judaism called the allegations against a Cleveland-area rabbi arrested for soliciting underaged sex “horrible and disgusting,” as the rabbi resigned from his synagogue.

“These deeply disturbing accusations betray the sacred trust our communities put in their clergy and must be fully and immediately investigated and dealt with appropriately,” the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and the Rabbinical Assembly said in a joint statement Wednesday, as reported by the Cleveland Jewish News.

The statement was issued two days after Rabbi Stephen Weiss was arrested and charged with attempting to solicit unlawful sexual contact with a minor online. Prosecutors said that he had actually been in communication with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy. He was arrested Monday by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after traveling to a pre-arranged location to meet with someone he thought was the boy.

Read the full story ›

