Huge number of American Jewish millennials hide their Jewish identity

(YNETNEWS) -- Every fourth Jewish American millennial distances themselves from Israel and their Jewish identity, according to data published Monday by the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The study compared the views of U.S. Jews aged 25-40 and their Israeli counterparts on a series of issues. It is the first study of its kind that focuses on that particular age group.

Data show that the connection between Israel and the Diaspora remains strong, but also points to some bifurcating points regarding what role Diaspora Jews play in shaping Israeli policy, antisemitism in the U.S., and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Read the full story ›