Huge number of of evangelicals think Iran will use nukes to 'wipe Israel off map'

Massive difference in views of Republicans vs. Democrats

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2022 at 9:53pm
The U.S. and Israeli flags sit on a conference table in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2017. (Dept. of Defense photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- More than three-quarters (77%) of Evangelical Christians believe that if the Iranian regime were able to build a nuclear weapon, its leaders would use it to carry out their repeated threats to “wipe Israel off the map” and “bring about a second Holocaust,” according to a new survey published by the Joshua Fund.

The poll was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates between March 17 and 22 and asked questions of 1,000 American adults. The Joshua Fund is a non-profit organization founded by Joel and Lynn Rosenberg to “mobilize Christians to bless Israel.”

In general, two out of three Americans (67.6%) said they believe that Iran would use a nuclear weapon against Israel, while only 12.5% said that they did not believe a nuclear Iran posed a threat to the Jewish state. Nearly 20% of Americans said they did not know.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







