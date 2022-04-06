Hunter Biden's daughter to hold wedding reception at the White House

Hunter Biden’s eldest daughter by his first wife will hold her wedding reception at the White House.
The event will be the first White House wedding reception since June 2008 when Jenna Bush Hager, a daughter of former President George W. Bush, had her wedding reception there, according to The Washington Post.
Naomi Biden’s reception will be held on Nov. 19.
Advertisement - story continues below
Naomi Biden, 28, a Washington attorney, is marrying Peter Neal, 24, according to CNN.
“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” Naomi Biden tweeted. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”
TRENDING: 'Watch them sweat:' Speculation swirls as Elon Musk becomes largest Twitter shareholder
Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.
— Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) April 4, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Naomi Biden is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle.
Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady's communications director, said the engaged couple and their parents are “still in the planning stages” and will announce further details in the coming months.
“Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” said Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for Jill Biden, in a statement, according to the Post.
Not everyone was thrilled at the news.
Hunter Biden's daughter to have her wedding reception at the White House: Naomi Biden, 28, thanks 'Nana and Pop' Joe and Jill for hosting her in November after she marries longtime sweetheart Peter, 24
That's the people's house not his personal property https://t.co/3n9RXxXjpb
— uma (@reddeux2) April 5, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
There have been 18 weddings at the White House and four receptions for couples whose weddings took place elsewhere.
In addition to the three children Hunter Biden fathered with his first wife, he has a child by Lunden Alexis Roberts, who waged a bitter paternity suit fight over the child, and one by his current wife, Melissa Cohen, according to the New York Post.
Kathleen Buhle has written a book titled, “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing.” The book is due out in June.
"When my marriage ended, I felt like I'd lost my sense of who I was," Buhle said, according to People. "Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels. But what I also realized through those crushing experiences is that I needed to find a way to stand on my own."
Advertisement - story continues below
Biden once denied knowledge of Hunter’s business dealings; now, he's certain they were not illegal https://t.co/XlkfkySAv4
— 1982 (@3q2VGGTYHUXVkZ5) April 5, 2022
While the wedding plans for Hunter Biden's daughter move forward, so does a grand jury investigation into the dealings between the president's son and a Chinese company, according to the New York Post.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]