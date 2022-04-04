Hunter Biden's scandals hitting attorney general

The scandals of Hunter Biden long have impacted him, his family, and even his father, Joe Biden. But now there's concern being raised that they also will hit at Attorney General Merrick Garland.

It's because he pledged "to protect the Justice Department from such conflicts and to avoid even the appearances of political influence," according to a new column from popular legal commentator Jonathan Turley.

But conflicts now abound, with a federal investigation of possible criminal behavior on Hunter Biden's part, and Joe Biden's insistence his son did nothing wrong.

The Washington Examiner now has explained that Ron Klain, Joe Biden's chief of staff, told ABC that the senior Biden is confident his son didn't break any law.

"Of course the president is confident that his son didn’t break the law," Klain claimed. "But most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It’s something that no one at the White House has involvement in."

The report explained, "Klain was asked if Biden is confident that his family didn’t cross any ethical lines when receiving millions of dollars from Chinese businessmen."

"The president is confident that his family did the right thing," Klain said. "But again, I just want to be really clear — these are actions by Hunter and his [Joe Biden’s] brother. They’re private matters. They don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in."

Earlier, it was White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield who was on Hunter Biden's defense team, explaining, in response to published reports from the Washington Post that Hunter Biden took him millions of dollars, from the Chinese, for the family business, that, Joe Biden believed his son had not made any money in China.

"We absolutely stand by the president’s comment, and I would point you to the reporting on this, which referenced statements that we made at the time that we gave to the Washington Post who worked on this story," Bedingfield said. That was "Despite clear evidence that Hunter Biden had received millions from Chinese businessmen," the Examiner confirmed.

The details were that the Chinese Communist Party-linked CEFC energy company "paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by" Hunter Biden and James Biden, the Washington Post confirmed last week.

Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, however, had concluded in their own investigation that they found "potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals."

Now Turley noted the probe has expanded beyond impacts on the Bidens.

"It is clear that the president 'absolutely' stands by his son and that the media absolutely stands by the president. The question is whether Garland will stand by justice and appoint a special counsel," he explained.

He explained, "Garland pledged to protect the Justice Department from such conflicts and to avoid even the appearance of political influence. He now has a president stating that alleged wrongdoing by his son is 'absolutely' untrue, including dealings possibly impacting the president personally and financially. If Garland declines to appoint a special counsel, he will absolutely fail on his pledge."

Turley concluded that the claims about Hunter Biden doing "nothing" that was "unethical" "appear demonstrably false."

He said that makes the position held by Garland – and much of the legacy media – "untenable."

"For the media, the ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden by U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware has presented a growing danger of self-indictment over its prior coverage (or noncoverage). Weiss has called a long line of witnesses before a grand jury, and there is growing expectation of criminal charges against Hunter Biden," he explained.

"Thus, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and other media faced the embarrassing prospect of an indictment based on a story they previously suggested was either a nonstory or Russian disinformation. Suddenly, in recent days, they all rushed to declare the story legitimate, 18 months after the New York Post reported it in October 2020."

At that time, just before the 2020 election, legacy and social media companies censored the reporting, wildly alleging without evidence it was "Russian disinformation." Dozens of former intel officials for the nation even joined in a letter making the same unsubstantiated claim.

Polling by the Media Research Center reported that censorship could have changed the result of the 2020 election, as enough people said they would have withheld their support for Joe Biden had they known about the scandal to impact the vote totals.

Now, Turley reports, there's a brand new narrative … "None of this implicates President Biden."

However, there are questions even about that, based on documentation found in that laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop..

"Hundreds of emails appear to detail a multimillion-dollar influence-peddling enterprise by the Biden family, including Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden," Turley explained. "Influence peddling has long been the way Washington’s elite enriches itself. This common source of political corruption involves the relatives of powerful government figures who shake down corporations or countries for access and influence."

He said, "The Bidens would seem to be standouts in this common practice, engaging in a virtual family business. James Biden has been accused of marketing his connection to his brother. And in the emails discovered on his abandoned laptop, Hunter Biden practically sold timeshares of his father by dangling meetings and dinners for investors."

He pointed out that emails even discussed how to protect Joe Biden, by not mentioning him directly, and assigning him code names like "Big Guy."

"Big Guy" is the one who was designated for a 10% cut in one of the deals with Chinese interests.

And there's more evidence, Turley pointed out. One of Hunter Biden's partners boasted of meeting with Joe Biden over the deals, Joe Biden took Hunter Biden to China with him on Air Force Two shortly before Hunter Biden confirmed a huge business deal with Chinese interests and there are emails to Hunter Biden thanking him for meetings with Joe Biden.

"It is important to note that when these foreign interests were clamoring to give Hunter Biden millions of dollars, he was, by his own admission, a hopeless addict. In his 2021 memoir, Hunter Biden admits he was 'drinking a quart of vodka a day' and 'smoking crack around the clock,' up until his father’s 2020 presidential campaign began. So why would Russian, Chinese and other foreign figures give Hunter Biden all of this money, if not to influence his father?

"Hunter Biden had nothing to sell but influence. All President Biden had to do to facilitate such schemes was to be accessible — to allow his family to deliver face-to-face meetings and photo ops."

