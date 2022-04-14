Her imam said she would suffer 'hellfire' for eternity, then a miracle happened

(CBN) – Hanging from her hair in hellfire for all eternity – that was supposed to be Hedieh's punishment. What was her crime? She simply removed her head covering. But now, after 22 years in Islam, she's no longer afraid of her eternal destiny because she heard the loving voice of Jesus Christ.
"In Islam, God is not a father. God is the ultimate judge. And He sits apart from us, judging absolutely every single thing that we do," she explains.
Advertisement - story continues below
Hedieh's parents emigrated from Iran to the U.S. in search of the American dream. They found it. Hedieh grew up among the wealth and opulence of Beverly Hills but she says it wasn't enough.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]