Her imam said she would suffer 'hellfire' for eternity, then a miracle happened

(CBN) – Hanging from her hair in hellfire for all eternity – that was supposed to be Hedieh's punishment. What was her crime? She simply removed her head covering. But now, after 22 years in Islam, she's no longer afraid of her eternal destiny because she heard the loving voice of Jesus Christ.

"In Islam, God is not a father. God is the ultimate judge. And He sits apart from us, judging absolutely every single thing that we do," she explains.

Hedieh's parents emigrated from Iran to the U.S. in search of the American dream. They found it. Hedieh grew up among the wealth and opulence of Beverly Hills but she says it wasn't enough.

Read the full story ›