A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyTHE PRICE IS FRIGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The inflation draining your wallet, grocery cart, gas tank is far steeper than 8 percent

Headlines don't reflect fiscal reality for Americans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE FEDERALIST) – The Labor Department’s March inflation numbers released this month skyrocketed past February’s, hitting a 12-month increase of 8.5 percent and the steepest annual increase since 1981. That’s no small figure, but most Americans know the inflation they encounter at the grocery store checkout, the gas pump, the car lot, and the leasing office is far higher than that.

Just look at basic items like groceries and gas, and you’ll see how much higher those necessities are climbing than the generic inflation figures slapped across headlines.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), in the average U.S. city, ground beef is up 14.9 percent since last March, boneless stew beef is up 24.3 percent, bacon is up 23.1 percent, boneless chicken breasts are up 17.6 percent, eggs are up 25.9 percent, milk is up 17 percent, frozen orange juice concentrate is up 18 percent, and ground coffee is up 15.8 percent. Meanwhile, fuel oil has jumped a whopping 71.5 percent, and utility gas is up 23.3 percent.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Republican lawmaker rips into Biden's immigration policy: 'This is a mobile morgue'
Now Biden trying to blame inflation on tariffs on Chinese goods
The inflation draining your wallet, grocery cart, gas tank is far steeper than 8 percent
Ford reports its venture into electric vehicles is a disaster
'Forever chemicals' in many common household items linked to liver damage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×