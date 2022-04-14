Instagram removes pro-life video by influencers after intense backlash by fans

(DAILY WIRE) – Instagram has removed a pro-life video that a popular social media influencer couple posted over the weekend, a move that comes as the video has spurred a big reaction from their followers.
The video, “Abortion. (documentary),” features the LaBrant family – husband Cole and wife Savannah, who together have over 10 million Instagram followers and 13 million YouTube subscribers – seeking the truth about abortion by interviewing pro-life doctors, including one who used to perform abortions and doesn’t anymore, and women who opted not to get abortions.
In the video, the couple goes on a journey to better understand abortion by speaking with those who have experienced it firsthand. The LaBrants are careful to express that they’re not trying to vilify anyone who has had an abortion, but rather to provide hope for women experiencing unplanned pregnancies who feel alone. They include stories from real women in extreme situations who chose to have their babies, and one woman who had a child after taking an abortion pill that didn’t work.
