'Island-wide blackout' strikes Puerto Rico after major power station erupts in flames

Major blow for nation's deteriorating electrical grid

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2022 at 5:05pm
Puerto Rico power station erupts in flames, April 2022 (video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Puerto Rico's power grid was hit by a devastating fire at one of the largest power plants on the island that triggered widespread blackouts, according to Bloomberg.

On Wednesday night, the outage began when a fire broke out at the Costa Sur power plant in the island's southwest region, Puerto Rican utility company LUMA Energy said.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) tweeted a video of one of the power plant's generator circuit breakers erupting in flames, shooting fireballs into the night sky.

