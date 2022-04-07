'Island-wide blackout' strikes Puerto Rico after major power station erupts in flames

(ZEROHEDGE) – Puerto Rico's power grid was hit by a devastating fire at one of the largest power plants on the island that triggered widespread blackouts, according to Bloomberg.
On Wednesday night, the outage began when a fire broke out at the Costa Sur power plant in the island's southwest region, Puerto Rican utility company LUMA Energy said.
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) tweeted a video of one of the power plant's generator circuit breakers erupting in flames, shooting fireballs into the night sky.
