'Island-wide blackout' strikes Puerto Rico after major power station erupts in flames

(ZEROHEDGE) – Puerto Rico's power grid was hit by a devastating fire at one of the largest power plants on the island that triggered widespread blackouts, according to Bloomberg.

On Wednesday night, the outage began when a fire broke out at the Costa Sur power plant in the island's southwest region, Puerto Rican utility company LUMA Energy said.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) tweeted a video of one of the power plant's generator circuit breakers erupting in flames, shooting fireballs into the night sky.

