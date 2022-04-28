Israel launching online platform to teach students about Holocaust

(YNET NEWS) -- Israel is set to launch a new online platform to teach the history of the Holocaust to high-school students.

The Education Ministry, with the help of the Center for Educational Technology, has developed an innovative new curriculum that will be implemented at the start of the next school year for high school students in grades 10 and 11.

Amos Raban, a digital history instructor at the Education Ministry, helped develop the program, which combines digital pedagogy, independent learning, and alternatives forms of assessment.

