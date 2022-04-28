A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel launching online platform to teach students about Holocaust

'Just 'walk' through the museum, there's no noise and no school buses'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2022 at 8:58pm
(Image by Varun Kulkarni from Pixabay)

(YNET NEWS) -- Israel is set to launch a new online platform to teach the history of the Holocaust to high-school students.

The Education Ministry, with the help of the Center for Educational Technology, has developed an innovative new curriculum that will be implemented at the start of the next school year for high school students in grades 10 and 11.

Amos Raban, a digital history instructor at the Education Ministry, helped develop the program, which combines digital pedagogy, independent learning, and alternatives forms of assessment.

Read the full story ›

