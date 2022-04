(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- Israel will offer beginner Hebrew language courses to foreign journalists, the Government Press office (GPO) announced Monday.

The courses will be offered at the GPO office in the Jerusalem Technology Park in Malha.

The nine-session course will take place from 4 PM to 7 PM on Sundays, starting on May 1, 2022, and will include trips to Lod and Jerusalem.

